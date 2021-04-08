Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump faces lawsuits from former Trump University students

At a speech in South Carolina Wednesday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump brought up one of his former ventures: Trump University. It's been the subject of increased scrutiny ever since New York's attorney general sued Trump in 2013, saying the school was a scam. One-hundred-fifty students filed affidavits with an attorney general and two class action lawsuits were filed by students demanding their money back. Julianna Goldman reports on this three-month CBS News investigation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.