Trump's EPA seeking rollbacks on environmental rules, reconsidering greenhouse gas finding The Environmental Protection Agency has announced plans for several rollbacks on environmental regulations and says it will "formally reconsider" a 2009 finding that greenhouse gasses are a danger to public health. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand reported on the EPA's plans and Meghan Greenfield, former senior counsel for litigation at the EPA, joined CBS News to discuss the impact of the potential rollbacks.