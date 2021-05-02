Stream CBSN Live
Trump compliments reporter on her "nice smile"
During a call with the new prime minister of Ireland from the Oval Office, President Trump called over a female reporter and said she had "a nice smile on her face." The Irish reporter called the exchange a "bizarre moment."
