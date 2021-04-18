Derek Chauvin Trial
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Trump compares Hillary Clinton to Brian Williams
Donald Trump unleashed a new attack on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on Wednesday. Trump referred to her as a "world-class liar," adding that "Brian Williams' career was destroyed for saying less." Watch his takedown.
