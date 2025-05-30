Trump celebrates Musk as he departs "special government employee" post with DOGE President Trump took questions from the Oval Office after lauding entrepreneur Elon Musk on his last day of work with the White House. Musk worked for the administration as a "special government employee" and oversaw the development of the Department of Government Efficiency. He vowed to continue working with Mr. Trump, who is overseeing sweeping changes in the federal government, economic sectors and foreign relations.