Trump tells Carney, "never say never" to Canada becoming 51st state President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had a somewhat tense meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Mr. Trump said he wants friendship with the U.S.'s northern neighbor, despite trade tensions, but won't give up on the idea of turning Canada into the 51st state. CBS News' Aaron Navarro and Jackson Proskow from Canada's Global News report.