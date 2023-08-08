Trump campaigning in New Hampshire as judge weighs gag order Donald Trump's lawyers want the judge in his federal election interference case to reject a court order limiting what the former president can say about the evidence against him. Prosecutors argue Trump may reveal sensitive and confidential material after he wrote on social media, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!" Trump and other GOP candidates are campaigning in New Hampshire Tuesday. Molly Ball, national political correspondent for Time Magazine, joined CBS News to talk about the 2024 Republican field.