Trump campaign says it's raising millions after conviction The Trump campaign says it's bringing in millions in donations after the former president's conviction in New York. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is rolling out a media blitz for Pride month hoping to shore up support from the LGBTQ community. Molly Ball, senior political correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, and Lauren Egan, White House reporter for Politico, join CBS News to break down the big headlines from the campaign trail.