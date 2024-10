Trump campaign continues to face backlash over Madison Square Garden rally While campaigning Tuesday, former President Donald Trump did not apologize for the racist and vile comments that were said at his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, and instead said it was "an honor" to be part of the event. Trump Tuesday night was holding a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a majority Latino city where Puerto Ricans make up nearly a third of the population. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.