Trump campaign chairman listed in big money payouts from Ukraine Investigators in Ukraine are looking into a ledger that apparently shows millions of dollars of payouts to Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort in the last few years. Manafort's name is listed in a ledger of payments from the party of former president Viktor Yanukovycht. Manafort has said he didn't take cash, but Ukraine's anti-corruption prosecutor says Manafort's name appears in a secret ledger 12 times. Charlie D'Agata has more.