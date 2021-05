Trump Cabinet members' private flights draw scrutiny Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's future in Washington is unclear after reports say he may have used over $1 million in taxpayer money to pay for private travel on the job. On Capitol Hill, Republicans are selling President Trump's tax plan as a relief package for the middle class, but is it? Politico's Gabe Debenedetti talks to CBSN about the latest as well as what's in store for the 2018 midterm elections.