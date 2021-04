Trump boots Univision anchor from presser, defends Kelly criticism Donald Trump is now fighting a TV news war on two fronts. Fox News is demanding an apology for his slaps at host Megyn Kelly, and on Tuesday night, the Republican presidential frontrunner got tough with one of America's most prominent Spanish-language TV anchors, Jorge Ramos. Chip Reid reports from Dubuque, Iowa, where he also attended that fiery news conference.