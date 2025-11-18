Trump blasts reporter during crown prince meeting for Saudi ties, Khashoggi and Epstein questions President Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday. During a meeting in the Oval Office where reporters were present, Mr. Trump slammed an ABC News reporter for her approach while she asked about Trump family business ties to Saudi Arabia, Washington Post journalist and human rights activist Jamal Khashoggi's killing, and the calls for the release of the Epstein files. CBS News' Weijia Jiang and Olivia Rinaldi have more on what was discussed.