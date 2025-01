Trump's and Biden's Inauguration Day pardons draw bipartisan ire After the Justice Department's four-year effort to arrest, prosecute and punish those behind the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, President Trump granted clemency to roughly 1,500 people Monday night. Earlier that day, then-President Biden also issued preemptive pardons to his family members. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Ed O'Keefe join "America Decides" with the latest on the fallout.