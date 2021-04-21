Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump attempts to clarify immigration policy

Donald Trump will attempt to clarify the details of his immigration policy in a speech Wednesday in Phoenix. He has recently backed off his campaign pledge to deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Major Garrett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.