Trump applauds Middle East trip, says Ukraine talks won't progress until he, Putin "get together" President Trump landed in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in the final leg of his Middle East tour. He met with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and visited a mosque before an official state dinner in Abu Dhabi. Before landing, Mr. Trump applauded his trip to the Middle East and suggested Russia-Ukraine peace talks won't progress until he and Russian President Vladimir Putin "get together." CBS News' senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and correspondent Imtiaz Tyab have the latest.