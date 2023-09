Trump appeal to delay New York fraud trial denied An appeals court in New York has rejected former President Trump's bid to delay his civil fraud trial, scheduled to begin Monday. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his sons and the Trump Organization in September 2022, claiming they committed fraud while seeking loans from banks. A judge ruled Tuesday that Trump and his company "repeatedly" violated state fraud law. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has the latest on the case.