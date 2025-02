Trump administration sending nonviolent migrants to Guantánamo Bay President Trump has said the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay would house what he called the "worst" migrants. Still, according to both internal government documents and U.S. officials, the administration is also sending nonviolent detainees who do not have serious criminal records or in some cases any criminal records at all. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has the details.