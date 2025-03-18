Trump administration says migrants were deported to El Salvador before judge's order The Trump administration has disclosed more details surrounding Saturday's deportation flights as it defends its actions in court. The administration sent hundreds of alleged gang members to El Salvador, despite a judge's order demanding they turn the planes around. Some of the migrants were deported under the Alien Enemies Act, a centuries-old law designed to be used in times of war or invasion. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports.