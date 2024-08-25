Trump administration NSA H.R. McMaster says there was "inconsistency" in foreign policy Retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration and is now a CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that there was "inconsistency" in the Trump administration in foreign policy. He cited Trump issuing sanctions on Russian entities and delivering javelins to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression but then pulling support for Ukraine due to Trump wanting evidence of corruption by the Biden family, which had been the basis for Trump's first impeachment.