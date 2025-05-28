Watch CBS News

Trump administration moves to cancel federal contracts with Harvard

The Trump administration has already paused about $3.2 billion in federal research grants and contracts for Harvard, but a letter on Tuesday from the U.S. General Services Administration directed federal agencies to review all remaining contracts with the university for "termination or transition." Students gathered on the school's campus Tuesday to protest the Trump administration's treatment of the university and rally support for international students.
