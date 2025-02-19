Trump administration deletes federal health pages on LGBTQ+ and gender identity Key federal health web pages from agencies like the CDC and NIH—covering LGBTQ+ health, HIV prevention and gender identity—were removed in recent weeks. A court has ordered some pages restored, but they now feature disclaimers distancing them from the Trump administration. Dr. Kamal Menghrajani, former assistant director for cancer innovation and public health under the Biden administration, joins "CBS Mornings Plus" to discuss.