Trump administration clashes with federal judge overseeing deportation case President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks against the federal judge at the center of a deportation standoff. In a contentious hearing Friday, Judge James Boasberg accused the Trump administration of disrespecting the court and ignoring orders after they deported alleged Venezuelan gang members to a prison in El Salvador last week under a wartime law from the 1700s. Some of those deported had no criminal records, CBS News reported.