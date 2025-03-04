Watch CBS News

Trudeau slams Trump's tariffs as stocks plunge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling out President Trump's tariffs levied. This comes as the stock markets show signs of panic among investors over the tariffs. CBS News' Lana Zak has more businesses impacted.
