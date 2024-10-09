Watch CBS News

Tropicana Hotel imploded in Las Vegas

Las Vegas' Tropicana Hotel was imploded early Wednesday morning after a goodbye fireworks and drone show. When it opened its doors in 1957, the Tropicana was the most expensive hotel constructed on the strip with the project costing $15 million.
