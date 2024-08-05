Watch CBS News

Tropical Storm Debby threatens Savannah, Georgia

Tropical Storm Debby is moving through Florida Monday and will then drench parts of Georgia and South Carolina. Residents in Savannah and Tybee Island are bracing for potential flooding. CBS News' Cristian Benavides reports.
