Tropical Storm Cindy slams the Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall along the Gulf Coast, slamming into Texas and Louisiana and bringing widespread flooding to the Southeast. At least one death is blamed on the storm. David Begnaud reports from Biloxi, Mississippi.
