Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Election 2020
Socialism Documentary
How Do I Vote In My State?
Western Wildfires
America's Right To Vote
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Schumer invokes "two-hour rule" to block Senate committee hearings
U.S. surpasses 200,000 coronavirus deaths
Watch live: Trump makes campaign swing through Pennsylvania
House GOP and Dems reach agreement to avoid shutdown, Pelosi says
Louisville mayor declares emergency before Breonna Taylor decision
U.S. reimposes "public charge" wealth test for immigrants
When will a coronavirus vaccine really be ready?
Romney backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee
Woman who allegedly sent ricin to White House charged
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Tropical Storm Beta slams Texas with heavy rains, flooding
Remnants of Tropical Storm Beta are battering the Gulf Coast with torrential rains from Texas all the way to New Orleans. Janet Shamlian reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue