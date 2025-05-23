Transportation Secretary Duffy addresses Newark issues, air traffic controller shortage and more U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addresses recent air traffic control outages at Newark Liberty International Airport, discusses the significant shortage of air traffic controllers, a spotlight on airline safety and more in an interview with CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave. "I'm grateful you're paying attention," said Duffy, adding that attention to airline safety helps nudge Congress to act and provide more funding to make air travel more efficient and safer.