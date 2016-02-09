CBS News App
Train crash in Germany leaves at least 9 dead
Two passenger trains collided in southern Germany Tuesday, killing at least 9 and injuring more than 150 people. The accident happened along a river, which complicated the rescue effort. Don Champion reports.
