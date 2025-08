Trade representative Jamieson Greer says Trump tariff rates are "pretty much set" As President Trump's tariffs went into effect last week on key trading partners, U.S. Trade Ambassador Jamieson Greer tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "these tariff rates are pretty much set." "Some of these deals are announced, some are not, others depend on the level of the trade deficit or surplus we may have with the country," he said.