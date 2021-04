Tory Burch announces fellowship program for female entrepreneurs Fashion designer Tory Burch launched her company from her kitchen table in 2004. Now the brand is worth more than $3 billion with 168 stores worldwide. In 2009 Burch created the Tory Burch Foundation to empower female entrepreneurs. She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss a new program that will grant 10 entrepreneurs business education, mentorship and networking.