Top U.S. officials meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a secret underground location in a show of support for the war-torn country. Charlie D'Agata reports.
