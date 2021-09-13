Live

Watch CBSN Live

Top lawmakers to get security briefing ahead of far-right rally at the Capitol

The U.S. Capitol Police chief is briefing House and Senate leaders today, ahead of a rally planned for Saturday by far-right groups who say they want "justice" for people charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from the briefing, plus what House Democrats and Republicans will likely ask the Secretary of State during a hearing about the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.