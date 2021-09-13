Top lawmakers to get security briefing ahead of far-right rally at the Capitol The U.S. Capitol Police chief is briefing House and Senate leaders today, ahead of a rally planned for Saturday by far-right groups who say they want "justice" for people charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from the briefing, plus what House Democrats and Republicans will likely ask the Secretary of State during a hearing about the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan.