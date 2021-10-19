Live

Watch CBSN Live

Local Matters: Top Democrats campaign for McAuliffe to increase Black voter support in Virginia

As the race for Virginia governor tightens, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe is making a pitch to the Black voters in the state. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned for the former Virginia governor over the weekend. Will Weissert, a national political reporter for The Associated Press, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the importance of the demographic in the upcoming election.
