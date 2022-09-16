Watch CBS News

Toddler steals the show at dad's graduation

A toddler named Shivaee Aashish Nalawade stole the show when her dad graduated from Teesside University in the U.K. The 3-year-old adorably shouted to her dad as he crossed the graduation stage, making him pause and the attendees laugh.
