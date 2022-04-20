Watch CBS News

Toddler praises teachers in viral video

A Montana mom shared a video of her toddler praising her teachers, and it quickly went viral. "This is for all you teachers out there... Just in case you need a reminder of how much you mean to our kids," she wrote.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.