Todd Winkler surrenders after killing wife In audio recorded by El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies on Feb. 27, 2012, Todd Winkler is heard describing the alleged fight that led to the death of his wife, Rachel, as well as where they could find her body. "48 Hours" has more on the story in "The two faces of Todd Winkler, airing Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.