TIME names its first Kid of the Year TIME magazine, in partnership with Nickelodeon, is recognizing its first Kid of the Year: 15-year-old scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao. She stood out among more than 5,000 nominees for using technology to tackle issues ranging from water contamination to cyberbullying. Rao joined CBSN to discuss the honor and what representation as a young, female scientist of color means to her.