Time Lapse: Paris of the Plains

Visually stunning time-lapse film displays the striking beauty of Kansas City, Missouri. Video courtesy of Tim Lair. See more of Tim's work and follow him on Vimeo. Music track, "The Faint Dotted Line," courtesy of Zane Callister.
