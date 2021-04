Time debuts 100 Most Influential Images of All Time Three years ago, Time magazine began a massive project to pick the most influential photos ever, from the first photo of Earth from space to the world's most famous kiss. All 100 photos are featured in a new book and on an interactive website. Time editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs and Kira Pollack, director of photography and visual enterprise, join "CBS This Morning" to share the stories behind some of the iconic photos.