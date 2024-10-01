Tim Walz, JD Vance respond to Iran's attack on Israel Tuesday's vice presidential debate began with a question on the Middle East. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan asked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance if they would approve a preemptive strike by Israel on Iran. Walz highlighted his support for Israel before pivoting to criticizing Trump and his foreign policy, while Vance said it's up to Israel to decide what it needs to do.