Tim Walz defends military record, Kamala Harris to release economic plan Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday called criticism of his military record inaccurate and unfair while speaking to a major union in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to release her plan for the economy later this week at an event in Raleigh, North Carolina. CBS News campaign reporter Nidia Cavazos has more on the Harris-Walz campaign.