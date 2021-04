Tim Scott and Cory Booker reflect on new African American museum With just days left before the opening of Smithsonian's new African American museum, "CBS This Morning" previews interviews with Sens. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey. CBS Anchor Gayle King joins John Dickerson on set to discuss the historic debut, which will broadcast live on "CBS This Morning," on Monday, September 12.