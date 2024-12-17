Watch CBS News

TikTok asks Supreme Court to block ban

TikTok is going to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to block a federal law requiring the Chinese-owned app to either shut down or be sold to an American company by January 19. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady has more.
