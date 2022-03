Three wildfires burning the Florida Panhandle near Panama City Three wildfires are burning near Panama City on the Florida Panhandle. The biggest, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, had spread through more than 33,000 acres and is only 10% contained as of Wednesday morning. Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer and state fire marshal, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen to give an update on the fire fight and what residents should expect.