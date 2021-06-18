Those who lost everything to COVID feel left behind amid reopening The COVID-19 pandemic has brought renewed urgency to the issue of paid family leave with grassroots organization COVID Survivors for Change joining advocacy group Paid Leave for All to lobby Congress on the issue. The plight of patients experiencing long-term symptoms is a particular area of concern as well as the trauma of bereavement and isolation, which is also taking a massive toll on people across the country. Chris Kocher, the executive director of COVID Survivors for Change, joined CBSN to talk about the difficulties facing survivors and families.