This Day in History: Iran Hostage Crisis Ends The hostage crisis in Iran came to an end after 444 days. On January 20, 1981 the remaining Americans held in Tehran were released. The conflict had plagued President Jimmy Carter's presidency and would shape America's relationship with Iran for decades to come. CBSN looks back at Walter Cronkite's original report on the end of the crisis in the weekly segment, "The Way it Was."