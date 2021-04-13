Live

This Day In History: ABSCAM Scandal

On February 2, 1980 the FBI's ABSCAM operation was public. The undercover sting uncovered political corruption. Certain aspects of ABSCAM were portrayed in the movie "American Hustle." CBSN looks back at the scandal in the series, "The Way it Was."
