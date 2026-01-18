These United States: Voices of the civil rights movement As we mark Martin Luther King Jr's birthday, Martha Teichner talks with some of those who were engaged from the very beginning of the civil rights movement: Arthenia Joyner, who was a Black high school student who took part in a sit-in at a Whites-only lunch counter in Tampa, Fla.; Jawana Jackson, who as a child participated with her mother in the Selma-to-Montgomery march in the wake of "Bloody Sunday"; and attorney Fred Gray, who won four civil rights cases before the Supreme Court by the age of 35.